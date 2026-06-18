Mohali: Incomplete repairs, open drains spark monsoon fears on Kharar-Landran road

With the monsoon season approaching, commuters and residents along the Kharar-Landran stretch have raised concerns over the road’s preparedness for heavy rainfall, warning that incomplete repairs and uncovered drains could lead to recurring waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

Residents have also pointed to drainage concerns near the road connecting Gilco Valley to the Landran stretch. (HT Photo)

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The Kharar-Landran road serves as a key link connecting Chandigarh, Mohali, Kharar, Landran and several educational institutions, residential societies and commercial establishments. Any disruption on the corridor affects thousands of daily commuters.

However, the stretch has remained a major concern for residents over the past two monsoon seasons. Last year, several portions of the road remained waterlogged after rainfall, while ongoing infrastructure projects, damaged carriageways and open drains added to commuters’ difficulties.

Following repeated complaints and protests, authorities undertook repairs at multiple locations over the past year, including sections near Shivalik City. Road restoration resumed recently after sewerage pipeline work left parts of the carriageway dug up for months. While commuters acknowledge that conditions have improved compared to last year, they warn that several vulnerable spots remain unaddressed.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajesh Kumar, who commutes daily between Kharar and Mohali, said, “The situation is much better than last year. At least now vehicles can move smoothly on this stretch. But the work is still incomplete and a few spells of heavy rain can expose the weak spots again.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajesh Kumar, who commutes daily between Kharar and Mohali, said, “The situation is much better than last year. At least now vehicles can move smoothly on this stretch. But the work is still incomplete and a few spells of heavy rain can expose the weak spots again.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another commuter, Gurpreet Singh, said, “Earlier, even a short journey would take much longer because of potholes and diversions. The repairs have brought relief, but there are still portions where water can accumulate quickly during rain.”

Amandeep Kaur, who uses the road for work every day, said authorities should focus on drainage before the monsoon arrives. “Road repairs alone are not enough. If drains remain blocked or open, the entire stretch can face the same problems again.”

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Residents have also pointed to drainage concerns near the road connecting Gilco Valley to the Landran stretch. According to locals, water often accumulates around an open drain at the backside approach road. During rainfall, the drain becomes difficult to identify as it gets submerged, posing a risk to motorists and pedestrians.

“That drain needs to be covered before the rains start. Once water collects there, people cannot judge its depth, leading to accidents,” said a local resident, Harjit Singh.

Residents and commuters have urged authorities to complete pending repair work, ensure proper desilting of drains and cover open drainage points before the monsoon sets in, warning that even moderate rainfall could once again test the stretch’s infrastructure. Calls and texts to Kharar SDM Gurmeet Singh for a quote elicit no response.

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