Mohali: Infant killed as fire breaks out in Phase-5 factory

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 01, 2025 08:34 AM IST

The fire broke out around 9.15 a.m. while tea was being prepared on a small stove-like setup inside the factory. Within minutes, flames engulfed the premises, where dyes and press tools are manufactured, and welding work was on.

A nine-month-old baby girl was killed and two others were critically injured after a fire broke out – suspected due to a cylinder blast, at a factory in Phase 5 Industrial Area on Monday morning.

The charred factory which manufactured dyes in Phase 5, Mohali. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
The injured were identified as Babita, a domestic worker, and Varinder, the factory owner. They were rushed to the Government Hospital in Phase 6 by locals, after a delay in ambulance arrival forced them to use a pickup vehicle for emergency transport.

Sub-fire officer Suresh Kumar said three fire tenders were dispatched to control the blaze. “We found serious fire safety violations. Temporary wires were used for welding that requires high voltage, and electricity was being drawn through iron-nail mounted boards. A makeshift kitchen was set up at the back, where we found the burnt body of the baby. Shockingly, there was no fire exit at the back,” he said. As per officials, the factory was also using an illegal gas cylinder, which is suspected to have contributed to the fire.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Infant killed as fire breaks out in Phase-5 factory
