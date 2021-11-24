Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Jewellery, 13-lakh cash stolen from Dera Bassi house
chandigarh news

Mohali: Jewellery, 13-lakh cash stolen from Dera Bassi house

Thieves struck at a house on Gulabgarh road in Dera Bassi, Mohali, in the daytime on Tuesday and decamped with ₹13 lakh in cash and jewellery worth ₹4 lakh
In a daylight robbery, thieves decamped with cash and jewellery from a house in Dera Bassi , Mohali. (AFP Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Thieves struck at a house on Gulabgarh road in Dera Bassi in the daytime on Tuesday and decamped with 13 lakh in cash and jewellery worth 4 lakh. A case has been registered on the complaint of house owner Jasvir Singh a cloth trader and police were scanning the footage of a CCTV camera installed at a neighbour’s house. Four accused can be seen in the footage, police said.

Jasvir, who runs a cloth shop in Ramlila Ground, said he left for his shop at 8.30am, while his wife and son went to Mubarakpur for some work around 9:45am. “When my wife and son reached home at 11:30 am, they found the house burgled,” he said.

Station in-charge Harjinder Singh CCTV camera footage is being scanned to identify the accused.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
BHU Result 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Matrix Resurrections
Ramayan Express
Vir
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP