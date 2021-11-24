Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Jewellery, 13-lakh cash stolen from Dera Bassi house
Mohali: Jewellery, 13-lakh cash stolen from Dera Bassi house

Thieves struck at a house on Gulabgarh road in Dera Bassi, Mohali, in the daytime on Tuesday and decamped with 13 lakh in cash and jewellery worth 4 lakh
In a daylight robbery, thieves decamped with cash and jewellery from a house in Dera Bassi , Mohali. (AFP Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Thieves struck at a house on Gulabgarh road in Dera Bassi in the daytime on Tuesday and decamped with 13 lakh in cash and jewellery worth 4 lakh. A case has been registered on the complaint of house owner Jasvir Singh a cloth trader and police were scanning the footage of a CCTV camera installed at a neighbour’s house. Four accused can be seen in the footage, police said.

Jasvir, who runs a cloth shop in Ramlila Ground, said he left for his shop at 8.30am, while his wife and son went to Mubarakpur for some work around 9:45am. “When my wife and son reached home at 11:30 am, they found the house burgled,” he said.

Station in-charge Harjinder Singh CCTV camera footage is being scanned to identify the accused.

