Mohali: Jewellery, 13-lakh cash stolen from Dera Bassi house

Thieves struck at a house on Gulabgarh road in Dera Bassi in the daytime on Tuesday and decamped with ₹13 lakh in cash and jewellery worth ₹4 lakh. A case has been registered on the complaint of house owner Jasvir Singh a cloth trader and police were scanning the footage of a CCTV camera installed at a neighbour’s house. Four accused can be seen in the footage, police said.

Jasvir, who runs a cloth shop in Ramlila Ground, said he left for his shop at 8.30am, while his wife and son went to Mubarakpur for some work around 9:45am. “When my wife and son reached home at 11:30 am, they found the house burgled,” he said.

Station in-charge Harjinder Singh CCTV camera footage is being scanned to identify the accused.

