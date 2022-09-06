Mohali joyride disaster: Giant wheel crashed after hydraulic wire broke, say police

A day after the joyride crashed, it has come to light that the hydraulic wire of the ride broke which resulted in the crashing. There were 35 people on the ride when the incident happened. After the incident, the fair was declared closed on Monday.

DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said during the initial probe, it has come to the fore that the ride crashed after the hydraulic wire broke down. As per sources, the employees operating the ride got to know that the hydraulic wire was getting worn out at 4.15 pm, but they did not repair it thinking they will do it later.

One of the employees operating the ride said, “We saw the hydraulic wire being worn out and we thought we will repair it after 10 pm. We never thought it will break. Being Sunday, the footfall was high and the ride was full with 35 people on it. Though the speed of the ride became slow, we thought we will manage it.”

He said the fair was held between 3 pm to 10 pm and the repair was to be done after 10 pm only.

The fair started on August 6 and was to end on September 4, but the organisers extended it till September 11.

‘Drop tower’ introduced in Tricity for first time

The owner of Joyride, Sunny Singh, introduced the ‘drop tower’ for the first time in Tricity. He brought the concept from Dubai and later hired a company to install it in Mohali.

Past horrors

On August 13, 2018, two sisters died after falling off a Ferris wheel from a height of 45 ft when the seat overturned unexpectedly in Ambala.

On February 13, 2018, a 28-year-old woman Puneet Kaur died after her hair got caught in a wheel of a go-kart, tearing her scalp off the head at an amusement park adjoining Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore.

