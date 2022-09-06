Mohali joyride disaster: Manager, staff booked; DC forms probe panel

A day after 10 persons were injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down at a fair in Phase-8 of Mohali, the police have booked the manager, employees and bouncers under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the police did not book the organiser of the fair, Sunny Singh.

The police have booked the manager, Mukesh Kumar of Jaipur, and other employees under Sections 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

The police have also booked the bouncers on duty under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC as they did not allow the people to take the injured to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar has constituted a four-member committee headed by additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amaninder Kaur Brar, who will submit the report within two days.

Harsimran Singh Bal, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), said, “A case has been registered against the manager, Mukesh Kumar, and his employees and we will soon arrest them. We have booked the bouncers as they restricted people from taking the injured to the hospital.”

On Sunday at 9 pm, a joyride came crashing down from 50 feet above the ground during an ongoing fair at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, Mohali.

All the injured admitted at both civil hospitals in Phase-6 and Fortis have been discharged. Most of them have suffered back and jaw injuries but are stated to be out of danger.

The Mohali DC said, “We will not spare anyone. Strict action will be taken against whosoever is at fault.” As per the clause, there should be an ambulance and fire brigade stationed outside the fair. However, both were missing ever since the fair began.

Ground permission is given by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), while other permissions are given by the district administration. SDM Sarabjeet Kaur said the owner was having valid permissions.