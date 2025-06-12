Mohali: Kabir’s teaching a guiding light, says Kataria

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday emphasised the enduring relevance of Bhagat Kabir’s teachings in today’s society, calling them a guiding light for humanity. He was speaking at a state-level seminar organised by the Bhagat Kabir Welfare Foundation at Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, to mark the saint’s birth anniversary. Kataria was speaking at a state-level seminar organised by the Bhagat Kabir Welfare Foundation at Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, to mark the saint’s birth anniversary. (HT Photo)

Kataria noted that although Bhagat Kabir, born in Varanasi, did not receive formal education, he attained spiritual wisdom through life experiences and the guidance of saints like Sant Ramanand and Sheikh Taqi. “His couplets, grounded in truth, spirituality and social justice, continue to inspire generations,” the governor said.

Highlighting Bhagat Kabir’s pivotal role in the Bhakti movement, Kataria praised his advocacy of love, equality and harmony in an era marked by invasions, violence and social inequality.

Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh termed Kabir a social reformer. Central University (Dharamshala) vice chancellor Kuldeep Agnihotri and foundation founder Pardeep Singh Happy were also present.

Musical evening at Pracheen Kala Kendra

Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh, organised a special musical evening to pay musical homage to Saint Kabir. Kabir vani was presented by young artistes from Delhi. Rajesh Negi, Ravi Pal, Ganesh Kumar, Yogesh Pal, Dinesh Kumar, Vipin Kumar and Gurbhej Singh from Delhi gave soulful performances during the evening.

Guv highlights need for clean energy

Chandigarh Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday said that clean energy is not merely an option but a responsibility that each one must shoulder. “By investing in solar energy, electric mobility and sustainable practices, we are not just modernising infrastructure but safeguarding the future of the next generation,” Kataria said while addressing the gathering at the Green Future Leadership Summit, organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The summit brought together policymakers, clean energy experts, innovators and industry leaders from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to discuss strategies for accelerating the shift toward a cleaner, greener and more sustainable energy future.

He felicitated over 20 government departments and private enterprises from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for their contributions in promoting renewable energy and clean technologies. The honoured organisations represented excellence in electric mobility, solar manufacturing, energy awareness, and institutional capacity building in green energy.