Nearly 48 hours after a 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her colleague inside a logistics firm in Phase 11, Mohali, investigators are still waiting to question the accused.

Harjinder Singh Mann, 33, who had turned the knife on himself after stabbing Dimple Khatri to death, had remained critical and unfit to record a statement. (HT Photo)

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Investigators in the know of the matter, however, said that doctors have now declared him to be stable and that he will be questioned soon.

The 33-year-old had walked into the workplace, armed with two kitchen knives, and attacked Khatri from the back when she was at her desk, engrossed in work. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the office had captured the cold-blooded murder, wherein the accused stabbed her multiple times even as her colleagues made failed attempts to intervene.

Police are now examining Mann’s personal circumstances and interactions in the months preceding the incident. Officials said he had been living in Mohali with his sister, who came to visit him during his treatment.

A senior police official said Mann had consulted doctors in the past for depression. Some of the accused’s friends, who had travelled with him recently, recalled that he appeared emotionally distressed during the trip and had, at times, displayed suicidal tendencies.

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{{^usCountry}} Mann and Khatri worked together in the dispatch team and had known each other for nearly two years. On why Khatri appeared to be alone, with most workstations around her empty at the time of the incident, employees, not willing to be named, said the firm worked according to US business hours and the shifts were in the process of changing when the incident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann and Khatri worked together in the dispatch team and had known each other for nearly two years. On why Khatri appeared to be alone, with most workstations around her empty at the time of the incident, employees, not willing to be named, said the firm worked according to US business hours and the shifts were in the process of changing when the incident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

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The victim’s family members revealed that Khatri had planned to resign from her job on Friday, and return home to Patiala.

Station house officer Aman Baidwan said statements of other employees will be recorded soon.