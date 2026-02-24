Mohali: MACT awards ₹39 lakh to kin of teacher killed in road accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Mohali, has awarded approximately ₹39 lakh as compensation to the family of a 44-year-old schoolteacher who died in a road accident in August 2024. According to the case records, the accident took place on August 28, 2024, near the bus stop at Nawan Pind Tapprian village. (HT File)

The tribunal directed the driver, owner and insurer of the offending vehicle to pay the compensation jointly and severally, along with interest at 7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the claim petition until its realisation.

The claim petition was filed under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act by the deceased’s husband, her 20-year-old daughter and her 15-year-old son.

After examining the pleadings, oral testimonies and documentary evidence, the tribunal held that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the vehicle.

According to the case records, the accident took place on August 28, 2024, near the bus stop at Nawan Pind Tapprian village. The deceased had alighted from a mini-bus and was crossing the road when the vehicle struck her. She sustained severe head and multiple injuries and later succumbed to them.

The tribunal relied on eyewitness testimonies, the postmortem report, medical records and the police challan filed in the case. While the driver and owner denied negligence, the insurance company raised objections regarding liability and the quantum of compensation. However, the tribunal rejected their contentions after analysing the material on record and held them liable to pay the compensation.

For calculating the compensation, the tribunal assessed the deceased’s monthly income at ₹24,000 on the basis of salary records. Considering her age of 44 years and permanent employment, it added 30% towards future prospects. After deducting one-third towards personal expenses and applying a multiplier of 14, the tribunal assessed the loss of dependency at over ₹36 lakh.

Additionally, the tribunal awarded ₹48,000 each to the husband, daughter and son towards loss of consortium. It granted ₹18,150 towards loss of estate and ₹18,150 towards funeral expenses. A further amount of about ₹94,000 was awarded towards medical expenses incurred prior to her death. The total compensation thus amounted to around ₹39 lakh.

The tribunal ordered that 40% of the awarded amount be released to the husband, while 30% each be allocated to the daughter and the son. As the son is a minor, his share will be kept in a fixed deposit in a nationalised bank until he attains majority. The interest accrued on the deposit may be utilised for his education and welfare.