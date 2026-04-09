Mohali: Man alleges brothers tried to burn him alive in Mullanpur, FIR registered

Mohali A 28-year-old man from Mullanpur has alleged that his brothers tried to burn him alive after a dispute linked to his marriage. The victim has been identified as Rajesh Kumar.

Police registered the FIR after receiving medical reports, under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (common intention) (HT File)

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According to the complainant, Rajesh Kumar, stated that he married a woman in 2024 against the wishes of his family. He told the police that his brothers and parents objected to the marriage and pressured the couple to leave the house.

Rajesh reported that on March 21, around 6:15 am, he was charging his phone in the veranda when his brothers approached him. He alleged that Barjesh Kumar poured petrol on him, after which Rati Bhan set him on fire with a lighter. Rajesh said he suffered burns to his face, ears and the right side of his abdomen.

When their younger brother, Durvesh Kumar, tried to intervene, Rati Bhan allegedly struck him with an iron rod. According to the FIR, Durvesh’s left arm got fractured during the assault.

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{{^usCountry}} Family members took both injured men to the civil hospital in Kharar. Doctors later referred Rajesh to GMCH Sector 32, Chandigarh. The medical report classified his burn injuries as grievous. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Family members took both injured men to the civil hospital in Kharar. Doctors later referred Rajesh to GMCH Sector 32, Chandigarh. The medical report classified his burn injuries as grievous. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police registered the FIR after receiving medical reports, under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police registered the FIR after receiving medical reports, under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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