Mohali man arrested for furnishing fake bonds

Mohali police have arrested a man for furnishing fake documents in the district court in a cheque dishonour case. (Representative image)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 02:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Police have arrested a man for furnishing fake documents in the district court in a cheque dishonour case.

The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh, a resident of Phase 2, Mohali, who works with a private firm.

He was arrested on the directions of judicial magistrate Mandeep Singh Kainth on Monday, where he was impersonating as Bhagat Singh, a resident of Daun village in Mohali.

Jatinder had come to court to furnish surety bonds and stood false surety in a cheque dishonour case against RKM Housing Limited. He was caught after judicial magistrate had asked him to submit more documents to prove his identity. However, he failed to do so and was arrested on the judicial magistrate’s directions.

A case under Sections 200, 205, 419, 420, 511, 468 and 120B of IPC was registered at the Sector 36 police station. He was produced before a court and sent to four days in police custody.

