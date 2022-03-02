Mohali man arrested for furnishing fake bonds
Police have arrested a man for furnishing fake documents in the district court in a cheque dishonour case.
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh, a resident of Phase 2, Mohali, who works with a private firm.
He was arrested on the directions of judicial magistrate Mandeep Singh Kainth on Monday, where he was impersonating as Bhagat Singh, a resident of Daun village in Mohali.
Jatinder had come to court to furnish surety bonds and stood false surety in a cheque dishonour case against RKM Housing Limited. He was caught after judicial magistrate had asked him to submit more documents to prove his identity. However, he failed to do so and was arrested on the judicial magistrate’s directions.
A case under Sections 200, 205, 419, 420, 511, 468 and 120B of IPC was registered at the Sector 36 police station. He was produced before a court and sent to four days in police custody.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.