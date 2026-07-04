Mohali: Man arrested for smashing car windows to steal cash

Phase-11 police have arrested a man on Saturday for allegedly targeting parked vehicles, smashing their windows and stealing cash and valuables. On July 2, a case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Phase-11 police station. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Nikhil, was arrested during the investigation of a theft reported by Rahul Vashisht, a lawyer from Gurdaspur. Vashisht alleged that on June 27, someone smashed the rear left window of his Scorpio-N parked outside CP-67 Mall in Sector 67 and stole a sling bag containing around ₹50,000 in cash, important documents and house keys. On July 2, a case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Phase-11 police station.

SHO Aman Baidwan said, “The accused would identify vehicles parked outside malls and other public places, smash a window and flee with the cash or valuables kept inside.”

He advised people not to leave cash, laptops, bags, jewellery or other valuables inside parked vehicles, saying such items make easy targets for thieves.