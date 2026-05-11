Mohali: Man attacked with kirpan, sticks outside Zirakpur hospital, 10 booked

One person suffered serious injuries while two others suffered minor wounds after a group of men allegedly attacked them with a kirpan and sticks outside a private hospital in Zirakpur on Friday night. Police suspect old enmity linked to a monetary dispute behind the assault.

Cops suspect enmity linked to a monetary dispute behind assault. (HT File)

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Zirakpur police have booked one identified accused, Mukka, and 10 unidentified persons under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 191(3) (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the complainant, Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Panipat, had come to Zirakpur to meet his friends Sonu and Mahesh. The three were waiting near Dashmesh Hospital for an online food delivery when two cars, including a white Hyundai i20, stopped near them around 8.30 pm.

The complainant said that Mukka, accompanied by 9 to 10 unidentified persons, stepped out of the vehicles and surrounded the trio before allegedly assaulting them with wooden sticks. During the attack, Mukka allegedly struck Sandeep on the head with a kirpan and also hit his right knee and left arm. The accused fled after passersby gathered at the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep was first taken to civil hospital, Dhakoli, and later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. He was subsequently shifted to Panipat for further treatment, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep was first taken to civil hospital, Dhakoli, and later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. He was subsequently shifted to Panipat for further treatment, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Investigating officer ASI Major Singh said, “We are reviewing CCTV footage in the area. One accused has been identified and efforts are underway to trace the others.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigating officer ASI Major Singh said, “We are reviewing CCTV footage in the area. One accused has been identified and efforts are underway to trace the others.” {{/usCountry}}

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