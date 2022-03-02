Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Mohali man booked for not getting wife medical aid

Around three months after a woman from Phase 7, Mohali, succumbed to dengue, police have booked her husband for not providing her proper medical treatment
Published on Mar 02, 2022 02:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The accused has been identified as Gautam Khanna. The FIR was lodged based on the complaint filed on December 15, 2021, by the victim’s sister, Neetu Chalani from Agra.

She told the police that her sister, Anshika, had married Gautam in 2012. She said that on November 3, 2021, her sister died of dengue, following which inquest proceedings were initiated by the police.

She alleged that she later found out that Gautam used to assault Anshika and didn’t provide her proper medical assistance when she contracted dengue. After taking legal opinion and preliminary inquiry by superintendent of police (investigation), Mohali, a case was registered under Section 304 (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code against Gautam at Mataur police station. The accused is yet to be arrested.

