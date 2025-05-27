Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Mohali man booked for repeatedly raping woman

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 27, 2025 10:34 AM IST

The accused, identified as Rohit Lal, allegedly raped the woman multiple times since January 7, 2025, and then backtracked from his promise to marry her

The IT City police have booked a Sector 82 resident for repeatedly raping a woman under the false promise of marriage.

The 28-year-old woman, a resident of Mauli Jagran, told police that she came in contact with Rohit Lal through a mutual friend. They initially developed a close friendship and after some time, Rohit proposed marriage. She told him that she will discuss this with her family, but he kept pressuring her. During this period, he repeatedly raped her under the false promise of marriage. (HT Photo)
The 28-year-old woman, a resident of Mauli Jagran, told police that she came in contact with Rohit Lal through a mutual friend. They initially developed a close friendship and after some time, Rohit proposed marriage. She told him that she will discuss this with her family, but he kept pressuring her. During this period, he repeatedly raped her under the false promise of marriage. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Rohit Lal, allegedly raped the woman multiple times since January 7, 2025, and then backtracked from his promise to marry her.

The 28-year-old woman, a resident of Mauli Jagran, told police that she came in contact with Rohit Lal through a mutual friend. They initially developed a close friendship and after some time, Rohit proposed marriage. She told him that she will discuss this with her family, but he kept pressuring her. During this period, he repeatedly raped her under the false promise of marriage.

When she asked him to marry her, he refused and blocked her phone number. Acting on her complaint, police registered a case under Section 69 of the BNS for rape by deception. The accused is currently absconding and police are conducting raids to trace him.

