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Mohali: Man caught with commercial quantity Tramadol capsules, gets 12-year jail

The convict Jishan Khan was caught with 2,800 Tramadol capsules at a naka in Mohali on December 2, 2023, but was not able to produce any permit for it

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 03:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A Mohali court has awarded 12 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a Kharar resident who was caught with commercial quantity Tramadol capsules in 2023.

The court awarded the convict 12 years of RI, along with a fine of Rs1.5 lakh. (HT File)

Tramadol is a prescription-only opioid, commonly misused as a recreational drug.

The convict Jishan Khan was caught with 2,800 Tramadol capsules at a naka in Mohali on December 2, 2023, but was not able to produce any permit for it.

According to the prosecution, Khan, who was carrying the contraband in a black backpack, had attempted to flee upon spotting cops at the naka. But he was nabbed and frisked in the presence of a gazetted officer, following the capsules were discovered.

During the trial, the defence alleged procedural lapses, including delay in sending samples, absence of independent witnesses, and alleged discrepancies in documentation. The court, however, dismissed these arguments, noting that the recovery was from a bag and not personal search, and that minor procedural deviations did not affect the integrity of the evidence.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Man caught with commercial quantity Tramadol capsules, gets 12-year jail
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Man caught with commercial quantity Tramadol capsules, gets 12-year jail
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