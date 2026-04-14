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Mohali: Man dies after delivery vehicle crashes into parked machine in Mullanpur

The driver of the vehicle Ashnish sustained injuries and died at the spot. Passersby and a police team removed the body from the vehicle and shifted it to the civil hospital in Kharar

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 03:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A man died and another sustained injuries after a delivery vehicle crashed into a road-milling machine parked on the road near Rani Majra Chowk in Mullanpur. Police have registered a case against an unknown driver and started an investigation.

The complainant stated that the machine had no indicators, reflectors or lights to identify it on the road. (HT File)

According to the complaint, the incident took place on Saturday between 4.30 am to 5.30 am when two men identified as Gokul and Asnish were travelling from Kharar to Chandigarh in a bread delivery vehicle. Near Rani Majra, their vehicle hit a milling machine parked on the road. The complainant stated that the machine had no indicators, reflectors or lights to identify it on the road.

The driver of the vehicle Ashnish sustained injuries and died at the spot. Passersby and a police team removed the body from the vehicle and shifted it to the civil hospital in Kharar. The complainant sustained head injuries and a fracture in his left leg and was admitted to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Man dies after delivery vehicle crashes into parked machine in Mullanpur
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Man dies after delivery vehicle crashes into parked machine in Mullanpur
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