A man died and another sustained injuries after a delivery vehicle crashed into a road-milling machine parked on the road near Rani Majra Chowk in Mullanpur. Police have registered a case against an unknown driver and started an investigation.

The complainant stated that the machine had no indicators, reflectors or lights to identify it on the road. (HT File)

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According to the complaint, the incident took place on Saturday between 4.30 am to 5.30 am when two men identified as Gokul and Asnish were travelling from Kharar to Chandigarh in a bread delivery vehicle. Near Rani Majra, their vehicle hit a milling machine parked on the road. The complainant stated that the machine had no indicators, reflectors or lights to identify it on the road.

The driver of the vehicle Ashnish sustained injuries and died at the spot. Passersby and a police team removed the body from the vehicle and shifted it to the civil hospital in Kharar. The complainant sustained head injuries and a fracture in his left leg and was admitted to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali.

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{{^usCountry}} Police registered the case at Mullanpur police station under BNS section 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way), 125(a), 125(b) (rash or negligent acts endangering human life), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unknown operator of the machine, which belongs to Singla Construction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police registered the case at Mullanpur police station under BNS section 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way), 125(a), 125(b) (rash or negligent acts endangering human life), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unknown operator of the machine, which belongs to Singla Construction. {{/usCountry}}

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