Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Man dies after falling off 8th floor of housing society

Mohali: Man dies after falling off 8th floor of housing society

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 27, 2022 02:55 AM IST

An unidentified man died after falling off the eighth floor of a housing society on the Airport Road in Mohali;the victim, who appears to be in his early 20s, died on the spot after suffering multiple fractures

Police are conducting investigation to find out if the man died of an accident or if it was a suicide. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

An unidentified man died after falling off the eighth floor of a housing society on the Airport Road in Zirakpur on Friday.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar, the investigating officer, said none of the CCTV cameras installed in the society had recorded the incident. The victim, who appears to be in his early 20s, died on the spot after suffering multiple fractures. His body has been kept at a mortuary for identification.

“There was no entry in the register on the main gate, suggesting he entered from the back gate. No one in the society could identify him. We are probing whether the victim died by suicide, or accidentally fell off,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP