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Mohali: Man duped of 27.88 lakh in online trading fraud

According to the complaint, members of the group persuaded him to invest in trading schemes by promising substantial profits

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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In a case of cyber fraud, a city resident was allegedly duped of 27.88 lakh by unidentified persons who lured him with promises of high returns through online trading. Following a preliminary probe, the Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali has registered an FIR against the unknown accused and launched an investigation to trace the culprits.

Mohali police have registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66 of the IT Act against the unidentified persons. (HT Photo)

The complainant, Vishal Kumar Mehandiratta, a resident of Shivalik Palm City, Sector 127, Kharar, had initially lodged his complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP). During the inquiry, he informed police that on February 12, 2025, he was added to a WhatsApp group named “HSBC Capital Customer Care and Trading Number”.

According to the complaint, members of the group persuaded him to invest in trading schemes by promising substantial profits. He was also asked to download a mobile application through a shared link, which was allegedly used to facilitate the fraud.

Police said the accused convinced the victim to transfer money into multiple bank accounts over a period of time. Between February 12 and February 20, 2025, Mehandiratta transferred a total of 27.88 lakh in instalments to accounts in IDFC First Bank, IDBI Bank and Bandhan Bank. Initially, he received 5.50 lakh as returns, which increased his confidence in the scheme.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Man duped of 27.88 lakh in online trading fraud
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Man duped of 27.88 lakh in online trading fraud
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