Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali man gets four-year jail for molesting Class-9 student
chandigarh news

Mohali man gets four-year jail for molesting Class-9 student

A Mohali court awarded four-year jail to a 51-year-old man for molesting a 15-year-old girl at Kambali village in Mohali
The Mohali girl was studying in Class 9 when the crime took place in 2015. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 01:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A Mohali court on Wednesday awarded four-year jail to a 51-year-old man for molesting a 15-year-old girl at Kambali village in Mohali. The case dates back to 2015.

Identified as Balraj Kumar, the convict stays and runs a general store in Kambali village. The court also imposed a fine of 20,000 on him, while his wife Asha Rani was acquitted.

In her compliant, the girl, who was then studying in Class 9, told police that Balraj tried to outrage her modesty when she was on her way to school in November 2015, but she managed to escape. She alleged that even next day, the accused stopped her and touched her inappropriately, and at that time his wife Asha was also with him.

Upon retuning home, the girl informed her mother, who then approached police. A case was registered under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The court dismissed Balraj’s plea, in which he had alleged false implication by the girl at the behest of her mother, with whom he had a dispute.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP