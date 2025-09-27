Mohali: Fake casting director sexually assaults minor, held

Zirakpur police have arrested a 39-year-old Delhi native, who posing as a casting director, allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl after luring her with a chance to work in films. Investigations revealed that the accused met the mother of one of the girls and assured to cast her in films. During a meeting, he allegedly tried to sexually assault the minor (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, identified as Khushhal, is a resident of Rohini, Delhi, and currently living in Panchkula.

ASI Raj Kumar said Khushhal had earlier visited Mumbai, where he got to know about casting directors and film promotions. After returning, he created multiple social media accounts and posed as a casting director. He used these accounts to post misleading content and approach minor girls with offers of work in films and web series.

Investigations revealed that the accused met the mother of one of the girls and assured to cast her in films. During a meeting, he allegedly tried to sexually assault the minor. Following the mother’s complaint, police registered a case under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections, and arrested him.

Khushhal was produced before a local court, which granted the police three-day remand. Officials said further progress was underway to determine if more victims were involved and whether he operated with anyone else.