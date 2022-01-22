Mohali: Man shoots himself in female acquaintance’s car

A 33-year-old man was critically injured after he shot himself in the temple with his licensed pistol in the car of a woman whom he had been allegedly harassing, at the Phase-5 market on Friday.

A resident of Janta Nagar, Kharar, the injured man works as a private personal security officer. He was rushed to Cheema Hospital in Phase 4, from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. Till the filing of this report, doctors were still operating on him to remove the bullet lodged in his head.

According to the woman in whose car the incident took place, she knew the man was the past five months and lately he had been harassing her. She and her husband had even filed a police complaint regarding this, but later a compromise was reached.

On Friday, when she reached the rear parking lot of the Phase 5 market to visit a salon, the man was already present there and threatened her at gunpoint to get back in her car, she told the police.

He also sat inside the car, adjacent to her, and suddenly shot himself in the temple after threatening to shoot her.

Meanwhile, the man’s father filed a complaint against the woman and her husband, alleging that he and his son were previously assaulted at the couple’s house when they had visited them to address the woman’s harassment complaint. He claimed that his son had befriended the woman over Instagram and they often used to talk on the phone.

Phase 1 SHO Shivdeep Brar said the complaint by the injured man’s father was being verified. “The woman and the man were known to each other. All facts are being probed. No case has been registered as of now,” he said.

