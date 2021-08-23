Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali: Mataur police station gets its own building
chandigarh news

Mohali: Mataur police station gets its own building

The new Mataur police station building has been constructed for ₹2.79 crore and apart from the SHO, SP (city) will also sit at there
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The new building of Mataur police station in Phase 7, Mohali, has a separate lock-up for women. (HT file)

The Mataur police station, which was operating from a site in Phase 7, has now got its own state-of-the-art building in Sector 71.

The new building has been constructed for 2.79 crore. Apart from the Mataur SHO, SP (city) will also sit at this building. Earlier, SP City used to sit at the SSP’s office and his office was also there.

Manphool Singh, the first SHO posted in the new building, said that residents will benefit from the new building and it is also a huge relief for police personnel. He added that the building also has a separate lock-up for women.

