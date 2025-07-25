Mohali mayor slams AAP govt for delay in solid waste project at Samgoli

With Mohali grappling with a mounting solid waste crisis, city mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Wednesday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the delay in executing the much-needed Solid Waste Management Project at Samgoli, Dera Bassi, claiming it is stuck in bureaucratic red tape. Addressing a press conference, the Mohali mayor said the issue had become critical for the health and sanitation of Mohali residents. (HT file)

Addressing a press conference, Sidhu said the issue had become critical for the health and sanitation of Mohali residents. “The city generates over 150 tonnes of waste daily, while the current waste management contract only covers 100 tonnes. As a result, garbage piles are accumulating across several locations, spreading foul odour and posing serious health risks,” he said.

“Mohali currently has no official dumping ground. Waste is being dumped at random garbage collection points. People are living in miserable, unhygienic conditions, while the government is preoccupied with political theatrics,” he added.

Sidhu also responded to a recent statement by local MLA Kulwant Singh regarding the land allocated to MC for a dumping ground at Samgoli. “Out of 50 acres, 39 acres have been acquired and a boundary wall worth ₹35 lakh has been constructed. However, the remaining 11 acres are stuck with the revenue department due to bureaucratic delays,” the mayor said.

He further revealed that a ₹27-crore biogas plant was proposed at the site, with project reports already prepared by firms like HPCL and GAIL, following detailed surveys. The project, to be implemented under the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Corporation (PMIDC), had been awaiting clearance at the head office since March 2025, he claimed.

“This is not just Mohali’s project—it can serve the entire GMADA region, including Dera Bassi, Banur, Lalru, Nayagaon and Zirakpur. Yet, the project continues to be ignored,” Sidhu remarked.

He also pointed out that there was currently no access road to the site. Although the rural development and panchayati raj department has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for constructing a ₹29-crore road, no work had started on the ground.

Appealing to the Punjab government, Sidhu urged, “This is a public-interest project and should not be turned into a political tool. The government must act swiftly to save the people of Mohali from the growing menace of garbage, stench and disease.