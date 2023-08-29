Sewage water from Chandigarh draining in N-choe, says Mohali mayor

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu has slammed the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) and Mohali administration for not maintaining the N-Choe. The sewage in the N-choe pose health hazard to residents living in its vicinity in Mohali, said the mayor. (HT PHOTO)

Sidhu said the rivulet received sewage water and sludge from Chandigarh, along with the drainage of storm water and sludge outlets from Mohali,and posed threat to the safety and health of people living in its vicinity.

He said releasing sewage water into the choe could have a direct impact on the health of 2,000 students studying at Lawrence Public School, Sector 51, Mohali, near the choe.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Sidhu said he had written to the UT adviser and the Chandigarh mayor to explore alternative routes for drainage of sewage water. He said PUDA should publish the action-taken report in public interest.

Chandigarh mayor Anup Gupta said, “We haven’t received any such complaint. Chandigarh has well connected drainage system and state-of-the-art upgraded sewerage treatment plants to dispose of the sewage.”