Mohali MC allots manual sweeping tenders to two firms

After the delay in getting the nod for floating tenders for mechanical sweeping in the district, the Municipal Corporation, Mohali, on Tuesday allotted manual sweeping tenders to two firms.

The tenders for the manual sweeping have been allotted for four months.

According to officials, since the work for the approval to restart mechanical sweeping is underway, the manual tenders were allotted for a small period.

“We may get the nod for the mechanical tenders anytime now and thus manual tenders have been allotted for four months for now,” an officer said.

The tenders were allotted to two firms, Jaskirat Cooperative Society and the New Ludhiana Cooperative Society.

“Two tenders each for total of four zones in Mohali city have been allotted to both the successful bidders,” said an officer.

The New Ludhiana Cooperative Society got the tenders for sweeping of A and B category roads (main road connecting sectors) of Zone 1 as the society filed tenders at ₹41.6 lakh at the contractor’s profit of 0.50%.

The society also received a tender for Zone 2 after submitting tenders at ₹45 lakh at a profit of 0.50%.

Meanwhile, Jaskirat Cooperative Society received tenders for Zone 3 and 4 filing tenders at ₹44 lakh and ₹38.4 lakh, respectively, at the profit of 0.40%.

However, blaming the delay in floating tenders pertaining to mechanical sweeping for the poor cleanliness ranking of the district, Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu in a written communiqué to the principal secretary, department of local government, Punjab, had stated that in the absence of mechanical sweeping, the beauty of the city is getting affected.

Pressing the demand for floating the tenders for mechanical sweeping, the mayor on Monday wrote to the principal secretary to direct MC commissioner Navjot Kaur to immediately float tenders for mechanical sweeping.

When asked why the manual tenders were allotted instead of floating mechanical tenders, the MC commissioner stated that due to the failures of the tenders twice, several meetings have been conducted with the government officials concerned regarding the same.

“We have taken up with the department of local government for the re-examination of the tender conditions so that we are able to succeed with good quality mechanised sweeping on the pattern of the world-class cities. We expect to get a clear picture on this very soon,” said Kaur.

Commenting on the decline in the cleanliness ranking, she added, “We got ranked on the basis of the old existing parameters and diligent and sincere efforts are being made to achieve better ranking in the 2023 cleanliness survey.” Meanwhile, another officer said that the rate of the tenders for mechanical sweeping has been set at such a low price which had forced the previous contractor for the mechanical sweeping to pull out of the race.

“In order to improve the cleanliness ranking, we need to have high-quality Delvuo Sweeping Machines,” said an official.

