Mohali MC plans to take over 4 sectors, 8 villages

The Mohali municipal corporation plans to expand its jurisdiction by including four more sectors and eight villages under its ambit.

The agenda will come up for approval in the General House meeting next month. At present, the MC covers a population of 2.5 lakh, which will go up to 3.5 lakh if it gets the nod.

The new areas include Sectors 82, 90, 91 and 117, which have many private housing projects such as TDI City, besides Balongi village, which has two panchayats, Bariyali, Ballomajra, Mauli Baidwan, Chilla, Laknaur, Chappar Chiri and Chappar Chiri Khurd.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said it has been a long pending demand of residents of these areas to be included in the MC’s limit for better development. “We will table the agenda in the House meeting next month for approval,” he said.

Deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi said most of these areas are under panchayats, and bringing them under the MC limits will facilitate their planned development.

Mohali was conceived after the trifurcation of Punjab, and its capital Chandigarh becoming a Union Territory in the 1960s. In 1967, the area around Mohali village was initially developed as an industrial estate, and was broadened with residential areas to meet housing demands. On November 1, 1975, then Punjab chief minister Giani Zail Singh laid the foundation stone of Mohali township and named it Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar.

In 1984, a notified area committee was formed with 25 wards. In 1996, a municipal council was formed with 31 wards, which remained in existence till 2011, when the municipal corporation was formed. The MC was provided with 50 wards following a rapid growth in the city. Its first elections were held in 2015.