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Mohali MC polls: BJP leader assaulted while campaigning for son

The incident occurred around 7 am when retired IAS officer and Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) SC Morcha president SR Laddhar was conducting door-to-door campaigning for his son, Gautam Girish Laddhar, who is contesting the municipal corporation elections from Ward 40.

Published on: May 15, 2026 08:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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Three unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly assaulting and hurling casteist remarks at retired IAS officer and Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) SC Morcha president SR Laddhar while he was campaigning for his son in Mohali’s Sector 77 on Thursday morning.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

According to the complaint lodged at Sohana police station, the incident occurred around 7 am when Laddhar was conducting door-to-door campaigning for his son, Gautam Girish Laddhar, who is contesting the municipal corporation elections from Ward 40.

Laddhar alleged that while his team was distributing campaign pamphlets near house number 489 in Sector 77, a resident objected to the campaigning, leading to an argument. He claimed the man, along with two others, attacked him, pushed him to the ground, punched him and hit him with bricks.

The BJP leader said he suffered injuries to his head, face and stomach and was thrown into dirty water during the scuffle. He also alleged that casteist slurs were hurled at him during the assault.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali MC polls: BJP leader assaulted while campaigning for son
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali MC polls: BJP leader assaulted while campaigning for son
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