Mohali MC’s finance panel approves works worth 15 crore

The finance and contract committee of the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) approved new projects worth ₹15 crore and cleared work orders worth ₹8 crore at a meeting on Thursday.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, who chaired the meeting, said four new tractors and two tankers will be procured for irrigation of parks using tertiary treated water from the Sewage Treatment Plant, which will help save potable water. Also, estimates have been prepared for rain water harvesting at community centres and other buildings coming under MC.

He said apart from this, MC had deployed different teams to issue challans to residents found irrigating lawns or washing cars and verandas in the morning.

Among the work orders issued was maintenance of parks. Also, two new fogging machines will be procured to contain vector-borne diseases, Sidhu said, adding that in view of the upcoming monsoon season, extensive arrangements had been made for the cleaning of storm drains and road gullies.

Senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, councillor Jasbir Singh Manku, MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg and other MC officials were also present in the meeting.