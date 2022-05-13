Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali MC’s finance panel approves works worth 15 crore
chandigarh news

Mohali MC’s finance panel approves works worth 15 crore

Mohali MC’s finance panel also cleared work orders worth ₹8 crore at a meeting on Thursday; mayor said four new tractors and two tankers will be procured for irrigation of parks
Among the work orders issued was maintenance of parks. Also, two new fogging machines will be procured to contain vector-borne diseases, the Mohali mayor said. (HT File)
Updated on May 13, 2022 01:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The finance and contract committee of the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) approved new projects worth 15 crore and cleared work orders worth 8 crore at a meeting on Thursday.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, who chaired the meeting, said four new tractors and two tankers will be procured for irrigation of parks using tertiary treated water from the Sewage Treatment Plant, which will help save potable water. Also, estimates have been prepared for rain water harvesting at community centres and other buildings coming under MC.

He said apart from this, MC had deployed different teams to issue challans to residents found irrigating lawns or washing cars and verandas in the morning.

Among the work orders issued was maintenance of parks. Also, two new fogging machines will be procured to contain vector-borne diseases, Sidhu said, adding that in view of the upcoming monsoon season, extensive arrangements had been made for the cleaning of storm drains and road gullies.

RELATED STORIES

Senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, councillor Jasbir Singh Manku, MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg and other MC officials were also present in the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP