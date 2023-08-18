Mohali MC’s finance panel okays projects worth 30 crore

Development works worth ₹30 crores were accorded nod during the finance and contract committee (F&CC) meeting held at the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) office on Thursday.

Mohali mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu said the projects included works related to public health and new development works. He said a total of 90 agenda items were placed during the meeting and extensively discussed. (HT Photo)

Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu said the projects included works related to public health and new development works. He said a total of 90 agenda items were placed during the meeting and extensively discussed.

He added that patch work for roads damaged amid monsoon had begun in Mohali, using an automatic pressurised injection patch repair machine. He said the Jetpatcher machine will help MC save both time and money, besides the work carried out by the machine also lasted long.

The meeting was also attended by MC commissioner Navjot Kaur, senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, councillors and senior MC officers.

However, the closed-door meeting invited strong criticism from Aam Aadmi Party councillors, with Ward 34 and 35 councillors Sukhdev Singh Patwari and Aruna Sharma lambasting the mayor and F&CC members for not maintaining transparency.

Sharma alleged that the mayor, who headed the committee, and his five favoured councillors carried out the meeting behind closed doors. “All councillors were not taken into confidence and there was absolutely no clarity. While some wards are favoured, many are neglected,” she alleged.