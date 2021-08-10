Mohali MC takes over upkeep of Phases 8A, B in Industrial Area

Finally, after year-long deliberations followed by two years of bureaucratic logjam, Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation handed over the maintenance of Phases 8A and 8B in the Industrial Area, Mohali, to the municipal corporation on Monday.

Punjab health and labour minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said it was the need of the hour as the industrial areas need to be revamped in terms of infrastructure. His cabinet colleague and industries minister Sunder Sham Arora also attended the ceremony held at the MIA Bhawan in Phase 7, Industrial Area.

Demanding more funds from the industries minister to revamp the infrastructure in Mohali, Sidhu, who is also the local MLA, said the city has already surpassed Chandigarh in terms of infrastructure under the leadership of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Exhorting MC officials to take up maintenance of the industrial area as a challenge, Arora said Mohali has the potential to become a major industrial town of the state. Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said the city will become a flag-bearer of the state in developing its industrial areas on a par with global standards. Commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg assured the gathering that the MC will not leave any stone unturned in maintaining these areas.