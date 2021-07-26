Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali MC to allot house, lane numbers in villages on Chandigarh pattern

The survey regarding the implementation of the project has already been completed and the MC has decided to start from Madanpura village
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 01:36 AM IST
Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said that at present the house numbering was either based upon the name of the owner or a haphazard manner. The MC will simplify it as it is followed in Chandigarh. (HT FILE PHOTO)

On the pattern adopted by the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC), the civic body of Mohali is all set to allot house and lane numbers in the villages under its limit.

There are six villages under the limit of the MC. The survey regarding the implementation of the project has already been completed and the MC has decided to start from Madanpura village.

Talking about the project, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said, “We had noticed that houses in villages did not have proper identification or addresses, which makes it difficult for a person coming from outside to locate them. Also, this numbering system will help in the smart city concept in the future. We will start the project from Madanpura village.”

Bedi said that at present the house numbering was either based upon the name of the owner or a haphazard manner. The MC will simplify it as it is followed in Chandigarh. “We will also try to give proper lane numbers along with house numbers somewhat on the patterns of Chandigarh.”

