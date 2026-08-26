Mohali MC to regularise 498 sanitation workers

The Mohali municipal corporation (MC) will strengthen its sanitation workforce by regularising 479 sanitation workers and 19 sewer-men, following the approval of the proposal at the MC House meeting on Monday.

The move comes as the civic body faces growing requirements for sanitation services with the expansion of residential and commercial areas. (HT File)

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The decision was among 11 proposals approved by the House, aimed at improving sanitation, waste management and civic services in the city. The move comes as the civic body faces growing requirements for sanitation services with the expansion of residential and commercial areas.

The House also decided to increase the frequency of mechanical sweeping as the city expands. A proposal for allocating ₹32.84 lakh for fogging in new sectors and 14 villages was also approved. Members further decided that old scrap lying in the MC store would be auctioned.

Women staff to join anti-encroachment teams

The civic body will include women staff in teams conducting anti-encroachment drives. The decision followed concerns raised by councillor Gurjit Singh over alleged misbehaviour with women vendors during anti-encroachment operations.

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{{^usCountry}} Gurjit sought the deployment of women officials and staff during such drives, saying women vendors had on several occasions alleged misbehaviour by male personnel while their encroachments were being removed. Mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana directed the MC commissioner to implement the measure at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gurjit sought the deployment of women officials and staff during such drives, saying women vendors had on several occasions alleged misbehaviour by male personnel while their encroachments were being removed. Mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana directed the MC commissioner to implement the measure at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

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