Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali MC to shift milch animals outside city limits
chandigarh news

Mohali MC to shift milch animals outside city limits

Cattle owners in villages under Mohali municipal corporation’s ambit to be provided cow sheds on rent in Sectors 91 and 94
Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu (right) overseeing the clearance of the land for the cow sheds in Sector 91, Mohali. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:54 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

City mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Monday launched the work to clean up three acres of vacant land in Sectors 91 and 94 for the construction of cow sheds.

In a recent resolution, the municipal corporation (MC) had decided to set up cow sheds outside the city limits to provide space to livestock owners in villages under its ambit.

The final approval is awaited from the Punjab local government department.

Meanwhile, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has handed over the land, located near the garbage dump, to the civic body for the purpose.

The mayor said a committee had also been constituted at the level of the deputy commissioner to fix the rent rates. The space will be rented after construction of the sheds and fencing of the area.

Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said presence of cattle in the villages under MC limits led to several issues, including accidents, garbage and sewerage blockage. Therefore, while considering cattle owners’ issues as well, MC had decided to provide them space outside the city.

