Mohali MC to take over 10 sectors, three villages

The General House of the Mohali municipal corporation on Monday approved to expand the civic body’s jurisdiction by including 10 more sectors and three villages under its ambit.

In the virtual meeting held under the chairmanship of mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, the MC House also approved to hand over all libraries set up in various parks of the city to resident welfare associations, to bring the public health department under its wings and to take over all sports stadiums developed by Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

The areas being taken over by the MC are Sectors 66A, 74, 82, 91, 92, 116, 117, 118 and 119 (TDI), Bulk Market in Phase 11 and Balongi, Badmajra and Baryali villages.

“It was a long-pending demand of residents. We will send the resolution to the state government for approval, following which jurisdiction will be expanded and the areas will come under the MC,” said Sidhu.

Senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi and commissioner Kamal Garg were also present in the meeting.

The House decided that all six libraries located on various green belts and parks will be handed over to RWAs of the respective areas and ₹10,000 per month will be given to each of them for maintenance. The libraries are located in Phases 4, 3B1, 6 and 9 besides Sectors 69 and 70.

The House also passed a resolution to take over all functions of the public health department. According to officials, many important development works carried out by the department are delayed while the money is being spent by the MC. The resolution also states that employees of the department could also be brought to the civic body on deputation.

The House has also approved to take over all five sports stadiums developed by GMADA in Phases 5, 7 and 11 besides Sectors 69 and 71. Presently, they are being run by GMADA. Apart from this, the councillors passed a resolution to adopt a dog policy and approved jobs on compassionate grounds to the kin of some deceased employees.