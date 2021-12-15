Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali medical college scales up facilities to tackle Covid cases

In order to tackle the possible third wave of Covid-19, Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences in Phase 6 here has set up a 100-bed makeshift hospital on the college premises
The 100-bed makeshift Covid centre in Phase 6, Mohali, on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 03:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

In order to tackle the possible third wave of Covid-19, Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences in Phase 6 here has set up a 100-bed makeshift hospital on the college premises. With this, the total bed capacity has reached 330.

In the past four weeks, there is a slight uptick in Covid cases in the district.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said the cases were increasing and the third wave was expected now. “People have completely forgotten the take precautions,” she said.

Dr Bhavneet Bharti, director principal of the medical college, said, “The main motive of the temporary hospital is to provide timely treatment and ramp up the bed capacity in the district. At present, we are running a vaccination centre in the makeshift hospital and soon, we will be setting up Covid skill lab.”

She said that all four medical oxygen plants of 1,000 LPM in the medical college were functional.

In the second wave, patients were shifted to other hospitals in the nearby districts.

