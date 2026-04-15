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Mohali: Men assault youths, damage vehicle in Kharar

According to the 22-year-old complainant, Sachin, had gone with his friends to collect their Thar SUV when the incident took place between 3am and 4am in the parking area of the complex

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 03:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A group of men allegedly assaulted two youths at a private society in Kharar, in the early hours of Sunday.

The case has been registered under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 324(4) (mischief) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

According to the 22-year-old complainant, Sachin, had gone with his friends to collect their Thar SUV when the incident took place between 3am and 4am in the parking area of the complex.

Police said the accused, identified as Sangam and his associates, stopped the group and questioned them about the whereabouts of their friend Arun. During the confrontation, they allegedly restrained the complainant and his friend Rudransh and slapped them.

The suspects left the spot but returned shortly after. The complainant alleged that shots were fired during the second instance and one round hit the window of their vehicle. However, investigating officer Lakhwinder said that they are examining the claims of the gunshot. The accused fled in a Scorpio vehicle after the incident.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Men assault youths, damage vehicle in Kharar
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Men assault youths, damage vehicle in Kharar
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