Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali Merc mishap: Challan filed, stricter charges added
chandigarh news

Mohali Merc mishap: Challan filed, stricter charges added

The Mohali police have filed a chargesheet in the accident case, wherein an 18-year-old boy driving a Mercedes car left three men dead and three injured in an accident in March this year
By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The 18-year-old driver had fled with his two friends leaving the Mercedes car behind after the accident in Mohali. (HT File Photo)

The Mohali police have filed a chargesheet in the accident case, wherein an 18-year-old boy driving a Mercedes left three men dead and three others injured in an accident near Radha Soami Chowk in March this year.

In the chargesheet, filed by investigating officer (IO) deputy superintendent of police Gursher Singh, it has been stated that accused Samrat Singh, who was without a licence, was driving the car at a speed of 120 kmph.

While removing Sections 304A (causing death by rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code, which were in the original FIR, police have added stricter charges under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) to the challan. Sections 181, 183 and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act have also been added.

If convicted under Section 304A of the IPC, a person can be imprisoned for a term up to two years. However, conviction under Section 304 can lead to a jail term up to 10 years or even life imprisonment.

On March 20, Samrat, who belongs to a business family and resides in Sector 34, Chandigarh, was with his two friends when the accident took place. The trio had fled the scene in another car leaving the Mercedes behind.

The deceased were Ram Prasad of Mataur, who was on a cycle, and Ankush Narula of Zirakpur and Dharampreet of Gholumajra village, who were returning from work in a taxi. The chargesheet stated that the Mercedes first hit the taxi, then the cyclist and ended up ramming into a railing.

Samrat is out on bail now. During the hearing in a local court on Friday, he sought some documents related to the case from police, and the next date of hearing was fixed as August 31.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

These cats have a tiny ‘nightclub’ of their own. Sweet video wows people

Woman with prosthetic leg creates record for ‘fastest 100 miles on a treadmill'

Paigah Nama: The Story of the Architectural Maven

Dog helps her human with gardening. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP