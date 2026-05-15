Mohali: Migrant flees with 1.6 lakh, bike of Mullanpur employer

An employee of a wood work contractor fled with ₹1.65 lakh and a motorcycle from a rented accommodation in Mullanpur, police officials said on Thursday. Complainant Mohammad Niaz, 29, from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, said he had collected the money from a client on May 4 that he placed in an almirah before going to sleep. He said the key was kept inside his bag.

Sections 331(4) (house-trespass or house-breaking) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped.

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When Niaz and his brother Nadeem woke up around 6 am on May 5, they found their employee (Sonu) missing. They also discovered that the almirah had been opened and the cash stolen. Niaz’s motorcycle bearing registration number UP-12-AX-9251 was also not there. The complainant told police that Sonu, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, had been staying and working with them for nearly a month. He expressed suspicion that Sonu fled with the cash and motorcycle during the night.

Sections 331(4) (house-trespass or house-breaking) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been slapped. Assistant sub-inspector Kesar Singh said efforts were being made to trace the accused.

₹4.5 lakh, gold jewellery stolen in Zirakpur

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{{^usCountry}} Thieves broke into a house at Friends Enclave on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway in Zirakpur and stole ₹4.5 lakh cash and gold jewellery, police said. Complainant Sandeep Kumar, who works in a private bank, told police that he had gone to Ambala with his family on May 10 for voting. When the family returned home around 6.30 pm, they found the locks broken and the house ransacked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thieves broke into a house at Friends Enclave on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway in Zirakpur and stole ₹4.5 lakh cash and gold jewellery, police said. Complainant Sandeep Kumar, who works in a private bank, told police that he had gone to Ambala with his family on May 10 for voting. When the family returned home around 6.30 pm, they found the locks broken and the house ransacked. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant alleged that thieves stole ₹4.5 lakh cash, two gold chains weighing around 1.5 tolas each and a gold ornament weighing nearly half tola from an almirah drawer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant alleged that thieves stole ₹4.5 lakh cash, two gold chains weighing around 1.5 tolas each and a gold ornament weighing nearly half tola from an almirah drawer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused appeared to have entered the house after breaking open the locks while the family was away. Sandeep also expressed suspicion over a tenant, identified as Pramod, alias Pammi. The Zirakpur police registered a case under Sections 331(3) (house-trespass) and 305 (theft) of the BNS against unknown persons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused appeared to have entered the house after breaking open the locks while the family was away. Sandeep also expressed suspicion over a tenant, identified as Pramod, alias Pammi. The Zirakpur police registered a case under Sections 331(3) (house-trespass) and 305 (theft) of the BNS against unknown persons. {{/usCountry}}

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