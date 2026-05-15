...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mohali: Migrant flees with 1.6 lakh, bike of Mullanpur employer

Complainant Mohammad Niaz, 29, from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, said he had collected the money from a client on May 4 that he placed in an almirah before going to sleep; he suspected his employee vanished with the money and his bike

Published on: May 15, 2026 08:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
Advertisement

An employee of a wood work contractor fled with 1.65 lakh and a motorcycle from a rented accommodation in Mullanpur, police officials said on Thursday. Complainant Mohammad Niaz, 29, from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, said he had collected the money from a client on May 4 that he placed in an almirah before going to sleep. He said the key was kept inside his bag.

Sections 331(4) (house-trespass or house-breaking) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped.

When Niaz and his brother Nadeem woke up around 6 am on May 5, they found their employee (Sonu) missing. They also discovered that the almirah had been opened and the cash stolen. Niaz’s motorcycle bearing registration number UP-12-AX-9251 was also not there. The complainant told police that Sonu, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, had been staying and working with them for nearly a month. He expressed suspicion that Sonu fled with the cash and motorcycle during the night.

Sections 331(4) (house-trespass or house-breaking) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been slapped. Assistant sub-inspector Kesar Singh said efforts were being made to trace the accused.

4.5 lakh, gold jewellery stolen in Zirakpur

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Migrant flees with 1.6 lakh, bike of Mullanpur employer
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Migrant flees with 1.6 lakh, bike of Mullanpur employer
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.