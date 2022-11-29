Mohali: Miscreants try to break open 2 ATMs within two hrs; booked

Two unidentified persons were booked after they made a failed attempt to break open two ATMs, located 500 metres apart, on Lalru Mandi road on Sunday evening.

Both ATMs were unmanned and only had hired personnel to open and close the shutters.

The accused first struck at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) ATM and tried to cut open its cash vault. After trying for around 14 minutes, the accused stepped out around 8.34pm. Later around 10.36pm, the duo struck at a Canara bank ATM, located 500 metres away, but failed to cut open the machine there too.

According to police, the duo had come on foot. Though the men’s identity has not been ascertained, their faces were captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the ATMs and at nearby spots.

A cop said, “They must have parked their two-wheeler at a distance and come on foot. We are scanning CCTV footage for more clues.”

Police informed the next day

The incident came to the fore on Monday morning after Canara Bank officials informed the police, following which Lalru police led by superintendent of police (rural) Navreet Singh Virk reached the spot.

Police said that despite getting to know about the ATM loot bid on Sunday evening, PNB officials didn’t inform the police, which gave the accused time to strike again.

“The person who shuts the PNB ATM found the machine broken around 9:01pm and immediately informed bank manager. The manager further informed their Mohali IT head but none of the officials or staff informed the police even on Monday morning. If they had informed us on time, we could have nabbed the accused there and then. The Canara bank officials informed us the next morning,” said a cop.

When asked if action will be taken against bank officials for deploying a guard or for negligence, the officer said, “We are investigating the case and will take appropriate action if negligence is found.”

Lalru station house officer (SHO) Akash Sharma said teams are on job to track down the miscreants.

A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit criminal offences) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Lalru police station.