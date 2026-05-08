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Mohali mishap: Man killed after car on wrong side crashes into his vehicle

Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver of a Hyundai i20 (PB-11-BT-6798) under various sections of the BNS at Kharar police station

Published on: May 08, 2026 07:45 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A 54-year-old man died after a car allegedly coming from the wrong side collided with his vehicle on Bharat Mala Road near Jhanjhari village in Kharar on Wednesday night, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, who was driving a Toyota Etios. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, who was driving a Toyota Etios, bearing registration number CH-01-AR-3527.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver of a Hyundai i20 (PB-11-BT-6798) under Sections 281 (reckless or negligent driving), 106(1) (causing death by any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kharar police station.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Anil Kumar, the two had left home around 9 pm. While Sunil was driving ahead, Anil was following on a motorcycle. Around 9.30 pm, after crossing a bridge on Bharat Mala Road, the Hyundai i20 allegedly entered the wrong side of the road and rammed into the driver’s side of the Etios.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali mishap: Man killed after car on wrong side crashes into his vehicle
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali mishap: Man killed after car on wrong side crashes into his vehicle
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