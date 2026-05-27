Mohali: Nayagaon vote for basic amenities

Mohali Nayagaon residents turned out to vote on Tuesday with expectations centred around civic infrastructure, as the fast-growing township adjoining Chandigarh continued to grapple with drainage, sanitation, water supply and road-related issues.

Across several wards, overflowing drains, damaged internal roads and garbage accumulation remained among the dominant concerns raised by voters. (Sant Arora/HT)

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Officials said polling arrangements at many booths across Nayagaon remained smooth during the day, with authorities making provisions to help voters cope with the heat.

Coolers and drinking water facilities were arranged at polling stations, while election staff and volunteers assisted elderly voters and persons with mobility issues.

Located on Chandigarh’s northern periphery in Mohali district, Nayagaon has transformed rapidly from a semi-rural settlement into a densely populated urban pocket over the years due to its strategic location and comparatively affordable housing. However, residents say civic infrastructure has failed to keep pace with the growing population.

Across several wards, overflowing drains, damaged internal roads and garbage accumulation remained among the dominant concerns raised by voters outside polling booths. In market areas, traders said poor sanitation was directly affecting business activity.

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{{^usCountry}} “Drain water often spills onto the roads and customers avoid visiting the market because of the smell and unhygienic conditions. We came out to vote hoping the new council takes this seriously,” said Shakib, who runs a shop in Nayagaon’s main market. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Drain water often spills onto the roads and customers avoid visiting the market because of the smell and unhygienic conditions. We came out to vote hoping the new council takes this seriously,” said Shakib, who runs a shop in Nayagaon’s main market. {{/usCountry}}

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“Polling remained peaceful, though basic facilities like coolers and drinking water were missing at several booths. Senior citizens mostly relied on family members for assistance. We now expect the new civic body to focus on better sewerage and frequent power outages, which continue to trouble residents daily,” said voter Gurpreet Singh Malhotra.

Several voters also pointed to the absence of a long-term waste management system in the town. “Garbage is a problem in every city, but elsewhere authorities respond with proper systems. Here, the problem simply remains unattended,” said Mamta, a resident waiting outside a polling booth.

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For some residents, the elections represented an opportunity to improve Nayagaon’s identity as Chandigarh’s neighbouring township.

Gulshan, a voter from ward no. 12, said residents wanted cleaner surroundings and better planned development. “Polling was smooth and peaceful. People want the town to improve and look more organised,” he said.

In the Nayagaon civic body polls, 87 candidates are contesting across 21 wards, making the contest multi-cornered in several areas. Political parties have intensified door-to-door campaigning in the run-up to polling, with local development emerging as the central election issue among residents.

Nayagaon had recorded around 66% voter turnout in the previous municipal council elections held in 2021. Election officials said polling remained steady through the day this time as well, with higher footfall witnessed during the morning and late afternoon hours.

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