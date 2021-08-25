Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: NHAI’s 700-cr project hits roadblock
chandigarh news

Mohali: NHAI’s 700-cr project hits roadblock

Some of the affected landowners demand more compensation for acquisition; Mohali admn puts disbursal on hold
By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:23 AM IST
The planned road from IT Chowk near the Chandigarh International Airport to the Kurali-Chandigarh road will provide an alternative route to highway traffic in Mohali.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)’s ambitious project to build a greenfield alignment to decongest the Airport Road in Mohali besides Chandigarh and Zirakpur has hit a hurdle.

Even though the authority has released 450 crore to acquire 400 acres of land to construct the 32-kilometre road, affected landowners in Nagiari, Devi Nagar and other villages have raised objections to the compensation being provided for acquisition. The amount ranges from 24 lakh to 4.12 crore per acre depending upon the location.

A greenfield road is built in an area that has never been developed. The planned road from IT Chowk near the Chandigarh International Airport to the Kurali-Chandigarh road will provide an alternative route to traffic moving between the Delhi side and parts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The NHAI will be acquiring around 400 acres of land in 28 villages for the 700-crore project. According to a senior NHAI official, Ashoka Buildcon Limited has been finalised to construct the project. “We have already released 450 crore, as per the rate fixed by the land acquisition collector,” he said.

Mohali district revenue officer Gurjinder Singh Benipal said some of the landowners have raised objections over the amount of compensation, as at some places it is just 24 lakh per acre.

RELATED STORIES

“They have also given a representation to the authorities concerned, and now the state government is holding talks with the NHAI to increase the compensation. For the time being, we have put the disbursal of money on hold and we are hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon,” he said.

The NHAI had come up with this project after scrapping the project to widen the 40-km Kharar-Banur-Tepla road in July 2019, owing to its high cost. Even MP Manish Tewari had taken up the need for an alternative route with Union minister Nitin Gadkari in February 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dr Pyare Lal Garg, the social, health activist known for his ‘outspoken’ nature

Murder case: HC restrains CBI judge from pronouncing verdict against Ram Rahim

Amarinder okays hike in sugarcane prices, farmers end rail, road blockades

HC disposes of plea from Khemka on Central government empanelment
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP