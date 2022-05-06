Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali: Nigerian caught with 800 gm heroin jailed for 10 years

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Mohali police had arrested with the Nigerian national with heroin on September 30, 2018
According to the prosecution, he was running a drug smuggling racket from a Delhi flat and used to supply heroin to customers across Punjab and Haryana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 06, 2022 01:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A local court on Thursday awarded 10-year jail to a Nigerian man, who was caught with 800 gm heroin in 2018.

The court of additional sessions judge Harreet Kaur Kaleka also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the convict, Okeke Anselm Arinze.

According to the case files, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Mohali police had arrested Arinze with the heroin on September 30, 2018. At the time, he lived in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi. Through interrogation, it was found that Arinze had come to India on a study visa and did not return after it expired. According to the prosecution, he was running a drug smuggling racket from a Delhi flat and used to supply heroin to customers across Punjab and Haryana.

