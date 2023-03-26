Mohali: Nihang found dead at YPS Chowk identified

The Nihang found dead in one of the tents set up by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha (QIM) at their YPS Chowk blockade on Friday has been identified as a native of Ludhiana, police said on Saturday.

The post-mortem was conducted on Saturday and the body was handed over to the family, said Mohali police. (iStock)

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal said the deceased was identified as Surjit Singh, a resident of Gorsian village, near Sidhwan Bet in Ludhiana.

The post-mortem was conducted on Saturday and the body was handed over to the family.

“As no external injury was found on the body, viscera samples have been sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) in Kharar to establish the cause of death. We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC and further action will be taken after arrival of the FSL report,” said DSP Bal.

Gurcharan Singh, foster father of Jagtar Singh Hawara, one of the assassins of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, who had alerted the police about the body on Friday, said the deceased had joined Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh two months ago and arrived in Mohali to join the morcha’s protest 12 days ago.

He said on Friday, when protesters noticed foul smell emitting from an empty tent, they believed it to be due to a dead stray animal. But when the protesters entered the tent in his presence, they discovered Surjit’s decomposed body.