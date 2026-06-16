Mohali: No foul play in 2024 Mullanpur road mishap death case, say police

Mohali Two years after the death of a man in a road mishap in Mullanpur, police officials have ruled out the accusation of the deceased’s family that his friend had deliberately rammed his vehicle into the victim’s car to cause the fatal crash. Now, an FIR has been registered against an unknown person, officials said. Family’s accusation regarding friend’s involvement falls flat, shows police probe. (HT File)

The case pertains to the death of Bramhjit Singh Bawa, who died after his car allegedly lost control and overturned multiple times after falling into a ditch on the intervening night of June 16 and 17, 2024. The victim’s father, Maninder Singh Bawa, had alleged that his son’s friend, Karan Tanwar, caused the crash by hitting Bramhjit’s vehicle with his own car from behind. He sought a murder investigation into the incident.

Police officials said a detailed probe was conducted, including mechanical inspections of both vehicles by Punjab Roadways officials and the Motor Vehicle Inspector of SAS Nagar. Investigators also examined technical evidence and reviewed video footage submitted by the complainant.

According to the inquiry, experts found no signs of a collision between the two vehicles. The inspection reports noted no damage consistent with an impact, including the absence of paint transfer or bumper damage.

The inquiry concluded that the murder allegation could not be substantiated. However, investigators confirmed that a road accident had occurred and recommended registration of a case to facilitate further investigation. The FIR has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against an unknown person.