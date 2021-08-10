Mohali: Now, rural consumers can pay water bills online

Punjab water supply and sanitation minister Razia Sultana on Monday launched the online billing and revenue monitoring system for rural consumers in Mohali.

Launching the system after successful completion of a seven-month pilot project, the minister said online payment of bills will soon be introduced in all districts of Punjab in a phased manner.

Now, rural consumers in Mohali will get their water supply bills through SMS on their registered mobile numbers and will be able to make online payment through a link provided in the message. Active account updates and alerts will also be provided through SMS.

Apart from this, the department’s revenue collectors will carry point of sale machines to the doorsteps of consumers, who would be able to make cashless payments via cards. The option of cash payments will also be there.

“The system is user friendly and totally secure against online frauds,” said the minister, adding that it will not only make bill payment easier for consumers but also boost revenue collection of the department, thereby helping in efficient management of water supply schemes and ensuring uninterrupted supply of potable water in rural pockets.

This system has been implemented in collaboration with HDFC Bank, which has provided the technological and banking platform. It will also bring transparency in operation and maintenance of water supply schemes, said the minister.