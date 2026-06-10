Mohali office murder: Accused arrested after hospital discharge, sent to judicial custody

Six days after a 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death at a logistics firm in Phase 11, Mohali, police have formally arrested the accused, Harjinder Singh Mann, 33, after he was discharged from hospital. A local court on Tuesday remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

The accused Harjinder Singh Mann has been sent to judicial custody. (HT Photo)

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The incident took place on June 4 when Mann allegedly entered the office armed with two kitchen knives and attacked his colleague, Dimple Khatri, while she was working at her desk. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage showed him chasing the victim across the office floor and repeatedly stabbing her near the exit. Investigators said the attack continued despite attempts by employees to intervene.

According to the police investigation, Mann and Khatri had known each other for nearly two years and had briefly been in a relationship. Officials said preliminary findings suggest the accused was upset after the victim stopped communicating with him and blocked him on multiple platforms. Police believe the attack was pre-meditated given that he was carrying two knives.

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{{^usCountry}} After the assault, Mann allegedly stabbed himself in the throat and was admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the assault, Mann allegedly stabbed himself in the throat and was admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition. {{/usCountry}}

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Mann had been living alone in an apartment in Mohali for some time before the incident. During his treatment at the hospital, his sister and brother-in-law visited him and remained in contact.

Investigators are now examining his mobile phone records, social media activity and interactions in the months leading up to the incident. Statements of employees and other witnesses are also being recorded as part of the ongoing probe.

The murder triggered outrage in the victim’s hometown of Patiala. On Monday, members of Khatri’s family and local residents staged a protest, demanding swift justice and the strictest punishment for the accused. Family members said Khatri had been planning to quit her job and return to Patiala.

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“Following his discharge from the hospital, we formally arrested the accused and produced him before the court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. We are continuing the investigation, examining all evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements, to ensure a thorough and fair probe,” said SHO Aman Baidwan.

The case has been registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.