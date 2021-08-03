Mohali: Only 35% children show up as govt schools reopen

With all the government schools in Mohali reopening for all classes on Monday, only 35% students showed up from across the district.

On July 26, the schools were reopened only for Classes 10 to 12.

There are a total 547 government schools including 438 primary, 46 secondary and 63 high schools in Mohali district and all were reopened on Monday. The institutions were closed in March this year after the second Covid wave surfaced and spread.

Mohali’s district education officer (primary) Baljinder Singh said, “Though the attendance was thin on Monday, around 30% to 35%, the attendance will increase in the coming days.”

A lot of parents were at the schools on Monday to check the elaborate arrangements made for social distancing in the classes besides making sanitizers available.

A notice issued by the Punjab home affairs and justice department on July 31 said: “All schools are allowed to open for all classes from August 2. District authorities shall also continue to ensure strict implementation of all extant directives of the Union ministry of home affairs/state government on Covid appropriate behaviour including social distancing, wearing of face masks, etc.”