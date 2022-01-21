Mohali: Owners demand reopening of gyms

Up in arms against the closure of gyms in Mohali, members of the Greater Punjab Gyms Association held a protest near Singh Shaheedan gurdwara in Sohana on Thursday. Association members said it was absolute bias to close gyms, while restaurants, salons, malls and multiplexes were open, and even political, social and religious gatherings were allowed. Due to this, they said, the gym industry had no means to pay rent and power bills, besides salaries to employees, affecting countless families. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the local tehsildar, who assured to take some decision on January 22.

PU scholar selected for Newton Bhabha placement programme

Panjab University student Sahil Kumar has been selected for the prestigious Newton Bhabha PhD placement programme, funded by the UK department of business, energy and industrial strategy and department of biotechnology under the Newton Bhabha Fund. Under the programme, Sahil, a PhD scholar at PU’s Energy Research Centre, will visit the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, for four months. He will be working on development of process for production of alkyl glycosides from mango seed shell under the guidance of Xiaolei Zhang.

Two nabbed with 75gm heroin

The local police nabbed two men with a total of 75gm heroin in separate cases on Wednesday. Amandeep Singh, 27, of Bank Colony, Manimajra, was caught with 30gm heroin near the Sector-28 Dispensary. Amit Kumar, 31, of Sector 65, Chandigarh, was found carrying 45gm heroin, and 180 vials of pheniramine maleate and buprenorphine injections near Maloya. Both were booked under the NDPS Act.

38-year-old caught gambling

A 38-year-old man was caught gambling near the Haryana Roadways Workshop in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Wednesday. ₹15,000 in cash were recovered from the accused, Ramesh Kumar of Phase 2, Ram Darbar. A case under the Gambling Act was registered.

Car driver booked for hit-and-run accident

Police have booked the driver of an unidentified car 26 days after a man struck by it died. The victim, Balbir Singh, of Sector 41, was riding a Honda Activa when the car rammed into him near the small roundabout on the Sector-41/42 dividing road on December 9, 2021. He was taken to PGIMER, where he died on December 24, 2021. Following a complaint by one Arjun Singh, resident of Raipur Khurd village, police have booked the car driver under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code.

MC floats tender for road-sweeping machine

The municipal corporation has floated tender for a GPS-enabled road-sweeping machine, with provision of tractor trolley for transporting roadside waste to the dumping ground. Road sweeping will entail an estimated cost of ₹82.54 lakh per annum.

Youth Sikh activists gherao AAP election office in Mohali

Members of the Akal Youth Sikhs Organisation on Thursday gheroed the AAP election office in Sector 79, demanding release of Sikh prisoners, Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar and Jagtar Singh Hawara, who are lodged in Delhi jails. The protesters had gathered at the office assuming that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was present there, while he was at Mohali Club in Phase 11. The activists alleged that despite the President pardoning the death penalty of Bhullar and ordering his release, the Delhi CM had rejected his release. Besides, the demand for Hawara’s Hawara from Delhi to Punjab was also held up by Kejriwal.